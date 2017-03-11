Mukwita Says Book On Pres. Lungu’s Journey To Plot One Selling Like Hot Cake

A high-powered delegation of Patriotic Media teama has spent today at Manda Hill Shopping Mall selling Anthony Mukwita’s collection of events in President Edgar Lungu’s rise to power.

The collection of events is dubbed Against All Odds. Presidential spokeperson Amos Chanda was also at Bookworld where Mukwita – the Deputy Ambassador to Sweden – was selling his book at K150.

President Lungu daughter Tasila also stopped by the stand.

MUKWITA WRITES BELOW

On a rare occasion in Zambia, Zambians today flocked in numbers to Manda Hill to get themselves an early bird copy of President Edgar Lungu’s rough journey to state house book ‘Against All Odds.’

Author Anthony Mukwita who is in the country was stationed at the book store to autograph the copies for anxious and excited readers.

The rarely packed store today swarm with people from all sectors eager to get themselves a copy of the biographical journey of the Zambian President.

An excited Mukwita described the reception as overwhelming.

“It has really been a wonderful reception it is actually far better than I had expected,” Mr Mukwita said.

“Can you imagine people actually started coming an hour earlier than the book signing and now the store owners have asked me to actually stay another hour.”

The book which has hit several major online books stores can now be accessed in BOOKWORLD stores at only K150.