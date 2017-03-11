Zanaco Draw 1-All Against Lwandamina’s Yanga

ZANACO will feel relieved after Kwame Attrams scored late in the second half to get s point an an way goal that puts ZANACO in a good position to qualify to the group stage.

ZANACO went down 1-0 on the 49th minute when Ziyo Tembo and George Chilufya were caught out of position and Simon HappyGod Msuva got the goal passed Racha Kola for Yanga to lead.

ZANACO were far the better team of the game and they could have led in the first half but the finishing wasn’t up to good standard by Ernest Mbewe and Saith Sakala.

The second half panned in the same manner the first half had ended with ZANACO pushing for an equaliser and Yanga waiting for counter attack opportunities .

The travelling fans will be happy with the draw as they await Yanga in Lusaka in a weeks time. A 0-0 draw in the second leg will put ZANACO through to the group stage while a 1-1 score line will force the game into extra time and penalties.

Source: Bwezani Mbewe