Grand Finale: Can Zambia’s Under-20 Score A First?

The chase for the US$ 250, 000 prize money for Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations reaches the final stretch with hosts Zambia facing Senegal at Heroes Stadium.

Senegal will be hoping to do better than in 2015, when they lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the finals on home soil.

Zambia has the highest scoring record at this tournament with the meanest defence that has only let in two goals with 11 goals scored.

However, statistics will count for nothing on the pitch as the two countries seek to be Africa’s finest.

Both teams have never won this prize and will be hungering to join the elite group of past winners.

Zambia’s dream will rest on the deadly frontline comprising Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Edward Chilufya who have harvested three goals each.

Senegal will be looking to skipper Mamadou Diarra to inspire a historic victory in Zambia.

South Africa and Guinea will line up in the early kickoff at 14:00 hours with the final starting at 17:00 hours.

The 50, 000 capacity Heroes Stadium is expected to be filled to the rafters.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia)