Juju Lovers Senegal Exorcised At Heroes Stadium As Zambia Win Under-20 AfCON Title

Suspected witchcraft practising Senegal have been exorcised by Wedson Nyirenda’s bolanalesa (football with God) propelled and holy spirit filled Junior Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
Zambia scored two first half goals thanks to Patson Daka and Edward Chilufya and went on to be crowd champions for the first time in history. The team also became the first host to win the title.
It was not however the firsts that Zambia scored, but the witchcraft practising teenagers that has shocked and gripped Zambians as the tournament came to a close.
A video of what looked like a charm exchanged hands between Senegalese players first emerged after their semi-final encounter against Guinea.
As if that was not enough, the Senegalese were at it again in the second half of the final when gifted with a goal-scoring set-piece.
Their teenage player Ndiaye threw a black fetish into the Zambian net drawing protests from the host players. The player was yellow carded and the free-kick failed to go into the Zambian net as if confirmation that black magic is nothing but a myth in football.
Zambia, Senegal,Guinea and South Africa who finished in the top four of the competition in that order proceed to the World Cup slated for South Korea kicking off on May 20.
26 Comments
shabby lex
Well done boys,you have done us proud
shabby lex
Well done boys
zooku
No wonder they won south Africa in their juju tricks in the second half ,but today God exposed them two players in a row,I also the their couch figitin with a cooler box & he was confronted by AFCON officials who they became furious with.
Munguli
God is with our nation zambia i think god for are good day.
Ray
God’s favour is great. Charms to no avail.
John Silumbwe
juju failed them ooooh”:live evrtin to almight
mwaula
Bola na lesa
mwaula
Motto;Bola na lesa
mutinta bwalya
Too bad
mealele willard
Am a zambian and proper soccer fan I watched both the games for the runups and the final ,what my eyes saw have become to believe that black juju/magic truly exist as I wittnesed the stylish Senegalese using their juju which availed nothing but rather gave them an appeal that they need to train than using magic because football is a game and it needs those with a talent not magic.
Tito
God has always been with us.We have done it again. To God All the Glory.
Thomas Banda
With God all things are possible. Jesus Christ is alive and he Will never leave us nor forsake us. Congratulations young chipolopolo. The same God will be with you in Korea. God bless Zambia.
Thomas Banda
With God all things are possible. Jesus Christ is alive and he Will never leave us nor forsake us. Congratulations young chipolopolo. The same God will be with you in Korea. God bless Zambia. Thank you
bra vin ma
There mejuju powers cann’t here in zambia for our country is a christian nation.Am happy that the cup has remain in zambia, thanks God and our boys,and for me its go zambia go and may God keep guiding,our country and all the people who are in this country.
hillary mapenzi
GLORY BE TO GOD
phillip
son of a *juju …
Ni mu zambia muno your juju won’t work on us
GIT
Juju ya jujuka congrats ba zambia!
phil
son of a *juju
Ni mu zamBia muno.
It wont work on us by now you should know that ..
And make sure they don’t leave those things in the country..
CAF do something
thandie
NO ONE CAN GO BEFORE GOD’S PRESENCE AND COME BACKFLIP EMPTY HANDED.BOLA NO LESA
Mumuz Mufulira
Comment but Ba Senegal!!! juju has nothing to do with God , that player was supposed to red carded , but anyway the favour of God will always with us amen ,,, ,, I love u guys God bless you
Akapondo munchende
Light can not be challenged by darkness, shame to u Senegal.
IRONMAN
Sons of witches lo!
Sally
Wat a relief.
Abanayo
Never ever shall evil prevail over good. Nowonder light is separated from darkness
Bafika-ala-bamwela
Mmmmm this one awee,,it was juju clearly.. thank God we won.
Sheat Reporters
Wedson Nyirenda? Start taking your job seriously