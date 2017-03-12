Juju Lovers Senegal Exorcised At Heroes Stadium As Zambia Win Under-20 AfCON Title

Suspected witchcraft practising Senegal have been exorcised by Wedson Nyirenda’s bolanalesa (football with God) propelled and holy spirit filled Junior Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia scored two first half goals thanks to Patson Daka and Edward Chilufya and went on to be crowd champions for the first time in history. The team also became the first host to win the title.

It was not however the firsts that Zambia scored, but the witchcraft practising teenagers that has shocked and gripped Zambians as the tournament came to a close.

A video of what looked like a charm exchanged hands between Senegalese players first emerged after their semi-final encounter against Guinea.

As if that was not enough, the Senegalese were at it again in the second half of the final when gifted with a goal-scoring set-piece.

Their teenage player Ndiaye threw a black fetish into the Zambian net drawing protests from the host players. The player was yellow carded and the free-kick failed to go into the Zambian net as if confirmation that black magic is nothing but a myth in football.

Zambia, Senegal,Guinea and South Africa who finished in the top four of the competition in that order proceed to the World Cup slated for South Korea kicking off on May 20.