Juju Is Not Illegal; Senegal Within Their Right To Practice Their Religion – Chipenzi

Zambian civil rights activist MacDonald Chipenzi has broken away from the unison chorus condemning Senegalese players captured on camera practising witchcraft saying it was within their legal right to practice their religion.

Chipenzi says there is nothing illegal by the Senegalese practice because they were within their right to practice their religion.

A Senegalese player was seen removing what looked like a black fetish from his socks which he threw in the net.

It was the second time this had happened. A similar incident occured in the match against Guinea which the Senegalese won. However, their belief did not win them the title last night

BELOW IS CHIPENZI’S STATEMENT

The Practice and uses of JUJU and the Constitution of Zambia

As a student of religious studies and civic education and also human rights activist, I will be failing my duties not to give light on the happenings at Heroes Stadium with the use of Juju.

I hope my views will not generate enough controversies to the extent of diluting the context of my argument.

Juju has been and is an ingredient of African tradition religion anywhere on the African continent and is not an illegal practice even here in Zambia to practice publicly.

Zambia has even created a Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and not a Ministry of Christianity which is a custodian of all religious affairs and matters including the African tradition religion that uses Juju just like some Christians put rosaries and crosses around their necks or arm as necklaces and wrist bracelets respectively.

In tradition religion, men and women of this religion also put fibre strings, strips of cloth around their waist, necks, arms or ankles for protection from evil and this is done publicly in accordance to the constitution.

Just like Chipolopolo lads publicly manifested their Christian beliefs through the offering of prayers on the pitch by raising their hands in prayer and were not vilifying but instead joined in prayer by majority fans, it was wrong for anyone to vilify the Senegalese lads for proudly manifesting their African tradition religion in juju as it is not illegal in the land the game was played.

What was important and key to me was to see whose religion was superior to the other. No wonder CAF and match officials, perhaps agreed with me the reason they did not rule the Senegalese practice out of order or disqualify the lads for practice their juju publicly.

According to Article 19 (1) of our Republican Constitution “except with his own consent, a person shall not be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of conscience, and for the purpose of this Article the said freedom includes freedom of thought and religion, freedom of change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others, and both in public and in private, to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.”

There was also nothing wrong for the Senegalese lads to have manifested their belief in the African Traditional religion style through juju.

As a way forward, instead in verifying the Senegalese for using juju, the ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs must in future guide visiting players or traders on how to practice their religion in this country to avoid religious intolerance exhibited at the Heroes Stadium.

I hope my fellow religious studies at UNZA and other universities. Lecturers of religious studies at UNZA and other universities such as Prof Chiyeke, Dr. Joseph Hachintu my childhood friend would among others such add their opinions.

Enjoy your holiday.