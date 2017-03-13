Pres. Lungu Salutes Kamanga After Zambia Under-20 Conquers Africa

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated FAZ president Andrew Kamanga for showing leadership in guiding Zambia to her first Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Zambia defeated voodoo propelled Senegal 2-0 on Sunday to become the first host to win the tournament with President Lungu and his fourth Republican counterpart president Rupiah Banda cheering the team to victory.

The boys did not disappoint. Patson Daka, who emerged player of the tournament, and Edward Chilufya each shared first half spoils to gift Zambia an important win.

Lusaka, (Sunday,12th March, 2017)———-His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has congratulated the young Chipolopolo team for their impressive victory in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals played against the young Teranga Lions of Senegal at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka today.

President Lungu also extends congratulations to the technical bench for their commitment towards securing this victory.

The President is extremely happy at the consistent and impressive performance that the young Chipolopolo have exhibited since the tournament commenced.

President Lungu has said the junior soccer team has done the country proud by retaining Zambia’s lost glory in football which the Zambian soccer fans and the general public have been yearning for in a long time after the 2012 Gabon AFCON Victory by the senior team.

The President is confident that the young Chipolopolo has a great future in football hence they should continue to work extremely hard, be disciplined and ensure team spirit for them to perform even better in other tournaments.

The President has equally extended his gratitude to the visiting teams for having participated in the Under-20 AFCON and wished them well in future tournaments.

President Lungu has directed the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) including other soccer stakeholders to show unwavering commitment towards ensuring that the young Chipolopolo are nurtured to stardom for the country to continue recording success.

The President is also happy with the support that the Zambian people have shown to the young team since the tournament commenced.

“This tournament has shown how the Zambian people love soccer and we have also seen the characteristic nature that this sport has in uniting people regardless of their different background,” the President said

“As patron of the Football Association of Zambia, I am extremely happy and we give glory to God for the victory. On behalf of Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, l wish to extend hearty congratulations to Mr. Andrew Kamanga, the President of FAZ and his entire executive, the Ministry of Youth and Sport including other stakeholders for working hard to organise a successful tournament. To the soccer fans, l urge them to continue rallying behind the young players for more goals to be recorded.

