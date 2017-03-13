Take Your ARVs, Ministers Urges Christian Patients

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has expressed concern that some church leaders have continued advising their members who are HIV positive against taking drugs.
The Health Minister says this will not help the nation in fighting this vice.
Dr. Chilufya has reminded the church that they are a critical stakeholder in the fight against HIV/AIDS saying government would embark on an aggressive community testing for HIV, which will need the support and help of the church.
He has also urged patients on antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) against absconding their medication in order to surpass the viral load and ensure that the country’s records HIV free.
Dr. Chilufya says the church should use the platform to reach out to everybody that ARVs are a hope of today and that children must take ARVs so as to have a better nation for the children.
hummer where it hurts
Fake churches and false prophets are behind this ,take much caution when registering them.To many back yard churches that have mushroomed of late.
Chatoowa Ndhlovu
It’s really a sad state of affairs that we still have church leaders who in their ignorant manner of service are indirectly killing innocent souls by preaching sermons of distraction..
GBV
i dnt believe HIV is real n no desease God cn fail to cure all u need to do hv FAITH so u so called doctors,these ARVz are jst weakening the IMUNE SYSTEM of the human bodies who ar taking those drugs,thz so called whites jst want to finish us africans bcoz thy know our land is fertile them thy dnt take that.jst lyk condoms,no family planning n then u kip sayn its not hundred percent.its u to control yo feelnz.becoz u already know how many JOBS can be cut off if u jst stand n say medicine is there.the one who discovered it has made trillions of dollars jst see how many NGOz are doing ths programe.someone is a TB patient u start giving him o her ARVz its becoz u hv failed n u get happy becoz u hav put them on treatment.there are deseases injected by witches including HIV that u cnt ditect with yo machines.me i truly stand n believe that JESUS is the medicine.