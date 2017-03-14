President Edgar Lungu will host a luncheon for the victorious U-20 football team on Wednesday.
Zambia lifted the 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Senegal 2-0 in the finals.
The team will also be among four African teams that will represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.
Africa will be represented by Zambia, Guinea, Senegal and South Africa.
STATE HOUSE
OFFICIAL STATEMENT
Lusaka, Monday, 13.03.17—In honour of the victorious Under-20 National Team, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will this Wednesday hold a State Luncheon for the team and the Football Association of Zambia.
The lunch will take place at 13:30 pm at State House.
Amos Chanda
State House Spokesperson
One Response to “Pres. Lungu Fetes Victorious Under-20”
one zambia one nation
We re so grad for our Nation is being put on map of Africa wishing them the best as thy will be going for the world cup games God Almighty give them strength and supper knowledge to bling back with tohether world cup