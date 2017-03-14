Pres. Lungu Fetes Victorious Under-20

President Edgar Lungu will host a luncheon for the victorious U-20 football team on Wednesday.

Zambia lifted the 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Senegal 2-0 in the finals.

The team will also be among four African teams that will represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

Africa will be represented by Zambia, Guinea, Senegal and South Africa.

Lusaka, Monday, 13.03.17—In honour of the victorious Under-20 National Team, His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia will this Wednesday hold a State Luncheon for the team and the Football Association of Zambia.

The lunch will take place at 13:30 pm at State House.

Amos Chanda

State House Spokesperson