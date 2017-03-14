Pres. Lungu Heads To Swaziland

President Edgar Lungu will head to Swaziland for the SADC Heads of State summit this Friday.

The SADC Heads of State will be preceded by the Council of Ministers that will see Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba representing Zambia.

Kalaba said that the SADC summit was crucial as it was a platform for Zambia to cement its ties in the region.

“His Excellency, the President of Zambia Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be travelling to Lozitha Swaziland to attend the SADC Heads of State Summit. His Excellency the President will be accompanied by myself, the Honourable Minister for National Planning as well as the Minister of Commerce and Trade,” he said.

He said that Zambia was asserting its place in the international community.