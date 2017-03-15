Kamanga Says It’s A Fair Draw As Zambia Face Portugal At World Cup

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has described the FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw that pits Zambia against European powerhouse Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran as a “very good opportunity to progress” in the tournament.

The draw that sees the Africa kings open the group against Portugal on May 21 on the island of Jeju was witnessed by coach Beston Chambeshi and team manager Daniel Jere in Suwon.

Zambia will appear at the finals for the third time but for the first time as the continent’s top champions.

The African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran to based on the island of Jeju.

Zambia plays Portugal on May 21.

The draws were conducted with the help of legend Diego Maradona and Pablo Aimar at Suwon Atrium in the Korea Republic.

Korea open the tournament with a date against Guinea.

The full draw:

A: Korea, Argentina, England, Guinea

B: Germany, Mexico, Venezuela, Vanuatu

C: Portugal, Costa Rica, Zambia, Iran

D: Uruguay, Japan, Italy, South Africa

E: France, New Zealand, Honduras, Vietnam

F: USA, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador

The top two teams plus 4 third best placed teams qualify to the second round of 16.

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup starts in the Korea Republic on May 20, 2017 and runs to June, 11, 2017.

SOURCE: Musonda Chibulu [Facebook]