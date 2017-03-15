Kuomboka To Take Place After 4 Year Absence

The people of Western Province will finally host the Kuomboka Ceremony for the first time since 2013.

Barotseland has been a political hot potato with the absence of the Kuomboka ceremony in the last few years linked to the political atmosphere in the country.

The people of Barotseland have been raising dust over matters of development and have even threatened secession from Zambia.

Currently there are dissenters that have been facing court action over matters of independence of Barotseland.

Western Province Minister Nathanel Mubukwanu said that the Kuomboka will take place on April 8.

He said that the water levels this year had compelled the Barotseland establishment to hold the Kuomboka ceremony this year.

The Kuomboka is the symbolic movement of the Lozi people from Lealui which is the wet capital to Limulunga which is on higher land.

Not even the appointment of Inonge Wina as Vice President has appeased the people of Western Province.