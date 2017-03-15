Matero Police Refuse To Process Complaint Against Kaiser Zulu

The lady officer assaulted by Special Advisor to the President for Politics Kaizer Zulu has hit brick wall in her pursuit for justice as the people around the case have chickened out.

The lady cop identified as Jacqueline Nkulukusa has learnt that the price of justice is higher when medical officers washed their hands off her saying they could not process her complaint as there was no evidence of physical injuries.

Nkulukusa reported the matter at Matero Police Station but has been told that the matter cannot be prosecuted as there were no physical marks.

Police have opted to play it safe despite CCTV footage being available to confirm the attack on the officer.

Zulu turned rabid when he was blocked from joining President Edgar Lungu on the podium during the awards presentation during the U-20 Africa Cup finals.

CAF officials had none of Zulu’s pomposity and duly shoved him off the ‘high table’ which infuriated him.