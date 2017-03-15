MPs Insults Worry Speaker

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has noted with concern a disturbing trend by some Members of Parliament to resort to use of abusive language and threats of physical violence in the house.

He said this kind of conduct not only offends the rules of the house, but also, unfortunately undermines the decorum and dignity of the entire house.

Dr Matibini said this when he delivered ruling on a point of order raised by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili on 16th December, 2016 who wanted to know whether Government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa was in order not to cite the Daily Nation newspaper for contempt of the house for misrepresenting facts when the paper reported that he had threatened to beat up Copperbelt province Minister Bowman Lusambo but was only restrained.

He said Dr Kambwili was himself out of order for making a personal attack against Lusambo, did not correctly the Copperbelt Minister when he referred to him as a boy and also used offensive and un-parliamentary language against him.

Dr Matibini further said that while to some extent the Daily Nation newspaper reflected what Dr Kambwili said on the floor of the house on 15th December, 2016, the article in question was embellished with opinion and expression that were not part of what transpired in the house.

He said at no time did Dr Kambwili go vile in attacking Lusambo as stated by the newspaper in its article, adding that the records show that at the time the Roan MP was debating, Lusambo was already in the house and did not walk in during his debate contrary to what was reported.

The Speaker established that the Daily Nation newspaper was out of order for misrepresenting facts.