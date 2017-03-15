No Confusion in PF-Mumbi Phiri

The Patriotic Front has moved to dilute the heightening bad blood among some senior officials by saying there is no confusion in the ruling party.

On Friday, Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and State House Deputy Minister clashed with the former labelling that latter brainless.

Kambwili has also had a frosty relationship with Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo with Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini ruling him out of order for having made unpalatable remarks.

But PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri said that confusion in the PF was a matter of perception.

Phiri said that the party was standing in unity and that senior members were standing together.

“The confusion the people are talking about we do not see it. I do not see I am at the secretariat everyday and people are in harmony,” she said.

Phiri said that secretary general Davies Mwila had the support of the PF members and leadership.

“Mr Davies Mwila has been with PF from inception and people are comfortable with him,” she said.

Mwila’s stay at the helm of the PF chief executive position has oftentimes met resistance with President Edgar Lungu having been forced to come to his defence.