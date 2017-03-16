Accept I’m Your President, Urges Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu took a dig at his critics on his occasion to host the Under-20 national team saying some of them had not recovered from the acrimony of campaigns.
A light spirited Lungu said some people have refused to accept he was President despite having won the elections.
“You have brought joy at a time that the country is still undergoing some division. I am saying this because some people have not recovered from the acrimony of elections,” he said.
“Some people are not used to losing elections; I have lost before I know how it feels. Kulabapepelakofye (just pray for them).”
President Lungu said he could smile because he could not lose sleep over challenges to his leadership.
“I should smile at your achievement because I am the President. Very few people say I am not the President,” he said in apparent reference to the opposition United Party for National Development that has been repeatedly refusing to acknowledge his victory in elections.
The Head of State also had a note to parliamentarians who were present at the event by alluding to their appetite for allowances.
“I will not take long because there are Members of Parliament. I know you want to go and get your allowances,” he said.
President Lungu also advised the Under-20 that they should never rush into signing hurried contracts.
“Do not rush into signing contracts that have been dangled on you but seek advice from coaches, managers, parents and guardians,” he said.
6 Comments
Montero
Clearly, Edgar Lungu is delusional. How can he expect people to accept that he is the legitimately elected president of Zambia when the challenge to his election was not resolved on the merits by the inept Constitutional Court – a creature of his government’s equally inept constitutional making process? The country will continue to be divided as long as the courts do not pronounce on the merits of the presidential election petition. And, his supporters should be reminded that this is a person who does not respect the Constitution that he signed into law amidst much fanfare (Examples are his misguided insistence that his ministers stay in office after the dissolution of Parliament and his failure to step down from office pending the determination of the challenge to his questionable election).
ba king
twende Zambia go go go.
Tito
If you are married you are married and if you your is doubting then people will begin to wonder if at all you are married if truly lungu knows that he won the election altrite why all always doubting his presidency
Tito
Henry's
That’s a fine word Mr President.
kajuku
Good advise to the up coming junior chipolopolo because there already contractual vouchers awaiting for young boys watchout.