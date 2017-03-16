Hayatou Seeks 8th Term As CAF President

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has only ever had five presidents in its 60-year history and the last time a new leader was appointed was way back in 1988.

Thursday’s election in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, could herald a change, but long-time incumbent, Cameroon’s Issa Hayatou, is not giving up without a fight.

Hayatou, in charge for nearly three decades, has often been re-elected unopposed. On the two occasions when he did face a challenge, he won with landslides amongst the electorate of presidents of Africa’s football associations.

In 2000, he beat Angola’s Armando Machado by 47-4 votes and four years later he defeated Ismail Bhamjee of Botswana by 46-6 votes.

As he seeks an eighth term on Thursday, taking on Madagascar FA head Ahmad Ahmad, Hayatou knows that victory this time around will not come nearly as easily.

Zambia is being represented by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, treasurer Rix Mweemba and General Secretary Ponga Liwewe.

The winner of the election is expected to be announced within the next three hours.

Caf former presidents

Abdel Aziz Abdallah Salem (1957-1958)

Abdel Aziz Moustafa (1958-1968)

Abdel Halim Muhammad (1968-1972)

Yidnekatchew Tessema (1972-1987)

Abdel Halim Muhammad (1987-1988)

Issa Hayatou (1988-present)