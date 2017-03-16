Letter: Zambians And Juju: We’re Pretenders

Zambians just keep quiet about juju; don’t we all use it? Example, don’t we have people who say when such a player scores first then no one can score? Didn’t we all say Herve Renard’s white shirt was our lucky charm for us to win 2012 AfCON? Haven’t we seen teams scale walls when entering mu pitch? Other teams even enter with the back facing the pitch?
Just shut up and continue with congo dust, mwana apeluke and nsunko ala!
Dr. GM
Sangulukani Mseteka
I guess the Senegalese used it at wrong time.
Gvb
Congo dust,superman etc are juju for body strength boost and not for competing purpose so that you can ur fellow competitor get confused or derail him from his proper action ,disorention of someones capabilities which is witch craft to say.
Oskupe
Renard’s Charm Shirt Never At Anytime Disrupted The Game.Scaling The Wall Or Entering The Pitch Facing Backwards Has No Psychological Impact On The Players Bt A Player Throwing Somthing Strange Inthe Oponent’s Net Can Bring Psychological Confusion Among Players.Doctor Whatever Do A Bit Of Research In Psychology Before U Show Yo Foolishness.Bravo Jr Bullets.
GANNY
Comment Shut up! you wizerd.
gbm
think b4 you open your mouth!!!!!!
KANYEMBLE
serious bebelepo.