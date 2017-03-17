LAZ Summons Makebi Zulu For Speaking Out On Nchito Brothers

Lawyer Makebi Zulu has been summoned by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) over remarks that he made alleging that the organization had hired itself out to the Nchito family.

Zulu who is also Eastern Province Minister said that he had written back to LAZ acknowledging their summons.

He said that he will appear before LAZ next week to answer to charges.

Zulu said that he had been summoned for allegedly addressing the media on a legal matter.

LAZ’s decision to render legal services to lawyer Nchima Nchito who has landed himself in trouble for defending the interests of Post Newspapers in liquidation Editor in Chief Fred M’membe.

The decision has received some criticism from lawyers like Hobday Kabwe who has also been summoned before LAZ.

The zeal with which LAZ has shown in protecting the interests of the Nchito empire has become a subject of public debate.