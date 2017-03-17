Little Known Ahmad Ends Hayatou’s 29 Year Rule as CAF President

In a David versus Goliath style contest, Madagascan national Ahmad Ahmad has ended Issa Hayatou’s 29 year reign at the helm of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ahmad deemed the underdog in this contest defied all odds to trounce Hayatou who has been president since 1988.

The Madagascan polled 34 votes against Hayatou’s 20 marking a growing trend of change in global game.

Zambia witnessed a mini tsunami of its own last year when then President Kalusha Bwalya was also swept aside by Andrew

Kamanga who was deemed as an underdog.

On the global front Sepp Blatter’s reign ended in disgrace with Gianni Infantino taking over.

Hayatou’s last international trip on duty was in Zambia where he witnessed the hosting of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The result means a change in leadership for the first time since Cameroonian Hayatou took charge in 1988.

Ahmad becomes only the seventh Caf president in the body’s 60-year history.

(SOURCE: Bolazambia.com)