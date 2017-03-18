Chipolopolo Team Manager Stan Kaseko Fired For Using FAZ To Evade Tax

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has dropped Chipolopolo team manager Stan Kaseko after he was implicated in a tax evasion scandal brewing at Football House, sources have informed Zambia Reports.

Kaseko, who took over from Lusekelo Kamwambi, in liaison with a named FAZ executive committee member procured sports kit from South Africa which they allegedly claimed belonged to the national sports body.

A check with ZRA officers at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka has revealed that its alert officers impounded sports kit imported by Kaseko and demanded an explanation from Football House.

“Apparently, this man was assigned by FAZ to bring sports attire from South Africa for the Under-20. We noticed some suspcious cargo in the consignment so we raised a query,” a ZRA official who spoke in confidence with Zambia Reports says.

“We decided to hold back part of that consignment and told FAZ to verify everything that was brought in so we realised that some of cargo could not be identified.

“This has been happening a lot and as officers we are fed up with football officials brining in sports equipment claiming it belongs to FAZ when in fact not.”

The ZRA officials says it has for a long time raised numerous queries but the FAZ secretariat had not acted on the matter.

FAZ enjoys tax exemption for various supplies predominately sports equipment.

A list of individuals suspected to be behind the syndicate most of whom served in the previous executive has since been given to Zambia Reports.

Football sources have further disclosed that after being dropped as team manager, Kaseko supplied his dismissal letter to local media.

According to reports Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has shaken up his backroom staff bringing in individuals he hopes will inspire his vision at senior national team level.

Former Chipolopolo defencer Chintu Kampamba who is also Kabwe Warriors coach has been replaced by Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya while Kaseko’s position has been filled by Chris Chibuye.

Chibuye is former Kabwe Warriors, Nkana and Roan United coach. Goalkeeper coach Davies Phiri has been replaced by former international goalkeeper Stephen Mwansa while equipment and logistics manager Goodson Mboozi has been dropped and replaced by Gerald Sakala.

FAZ deputy general secretary Lombe Mbalashi, however, said there are are no changes to the technical bench.

Mbalashi is parroting the message of individuals that are frustrating FAZ president Andrew Kamanga while undermining his boss Ponga Liwewe.

Some executive committee members who are also involved in corrupt activities at Football House have questioned the reshuffles which decisions are ordinarily a preserve of the senior national team coach, the technical committee and secretariat.