Wedson Nyirenda Threatens To Quit Chipolopolo; Cites Interference From FAZ ExCo Members

Chipolopolo national team coach Wedson Nyirenda is reportedly threatening to quit his position citing interference from some Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee members.

Nyirenda, who was also technical advisor to the Zambia Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning team last week, has told his close confidants some FAZ executive committee members were attempting to impose backroom staff.

Since arriving to take over Chipolopolo, Nyirenda has operated without his own team and is now in the process of reconstituting the technical bench.

The former Zesco United and Zanaco championship winner is frustrated that some FAZ executive committee member who are allegedly working with outside forces are rejecting the reshuffles he has made to the technical bench.

According to the Zambia Daily Mail, Nyirenda has constituted a background staff that includes Dabid Chilufya as assistant coach, Stephen Mwansa as goalkeeper coach, Chris Chibuye as team manager and Gerald Sakala as logistics and equipment manager.

The ExCo members in the forefront of rejecting Nyiremda’s reshuffles include Dr Christopher Mulenga and Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe.

“The biggest problem now is that FAZ executive members don’t feel they have a say in team selection like the case in the past. They all want to be consulted even on the players being called to the national team.

“All the national team coaches are infact very happy that they are no longer under pressure from FAZ executive committee members to selecte their prefered players. So, they want to bring back the old mentality of picking players and making decisions for coaches,” a source close to the technical staff has said.

Nyirenda has a history of frowning at attempts to interfere with his selection. He once was national team assistant coach and during an international friendly when Zambia played Chile, he was made stand in coach due to the absence of the senior coach at the time.

When attempts were made to select a team for him for the said match, he abandoned the technical bench and sat in the stands the entire match.