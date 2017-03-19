REVEALED: Kamanga Stands By COSAFA To Oust Hayatou

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga stood by the decision made by the regional body, Cosafa, to oust football’s longest serving leader Issa Hayatou.

A Ghanaian journalist Saddick Obama has published a list of individuals who voted for who at last week’s CAF elections.

COSAFA had united to remove Hayatou, who had served three decades, and installed Madagascar’s Ahmed Ahmed as new leader.

Kamanga spent the three weeks preceding the CAF elections with Hayatou as Zambia hosted the Cameroonian for what turned out to be his last official duty. Hayatou was officiating at the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kamanga, a Cosafa executive committee member, did not betray Cosafa and stayed true to the body’s agreement.

BELOW IS HOW THEY VOTED

How your FA presidents voted for president in CAF elections

ISSA HAYATOU CAMP

Anjorin Moucharafou (Benin Republic)

Sidiki A Roko (Cameroon)

Victor Osorio (Cape Verde)

Andres-Jorge Mbomio (Equatorial Guinea)

Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)

Lamin Kaba Bajo (The Gambia)

Mohamed Souare-(Guinea)

Augustino (South Sudan)

Manuel Lopes Nascimento (Guinea Bissau)

Jafaar (Libya)

Vincent Nzamwita (Rwanda)

Ravia Idarus Fahinda (Zanzibar)

Jamal Malinzi (Tanzania)

Mohamed Raouraoua (Algeria)

Augustin Senghor (Senegal)

Reverien Ndikuriyo (Burundi)

Kossi Akpovy (Togo)

Tourqui Salim (Comoros)

Abdiqani Said Arab (Somalia)

Mutasim Gafaar Sirelkhatim (Sudan)

AHMAD CAMP

Mclean Letshwiti (Botswana)

Edouard Ngaissona (Central Africa Republic)

Mahamoud Moctar (Chad)

Souleiman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti)

Jean Michel Mbono (Congo)

Domingos Monteiro (Sao Tome e Principe)

Omari Constant Selemani (DR Congo)

Augustin Sidy Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire)

Boubacar Diarra (Mali)

Hany Abo Rida (Egypt)

Elvis Chetty (Seychelles)

Juneidi Tilmo (Ethiopia)

Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana)

Salemane Phafane (Lesotho)

Ahmad Ahmad (Madagascar)

Walter Nyamilandu (Malawi)

Mohamed Ally Samir Sobha (Mauritius)

Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

Alberto Junior (Mozambique)

Frans Mbidi (Namibia)

Melvin Amaju Pinnick (Nigeria)

Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone)

Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso)

Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

Adam Mthethwa (Swaziland)

Musa Bility (Liberia)

Wadie Jary (Tunisia)

Moses Magogo (Uganda)

Andrew Kamanga (Zambia)

Phillip Chiyangwa (Zimbabwe)

Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)

Nicholas Mwendwa Kithuku (Kenya)

Artur de Almeida (Angola)