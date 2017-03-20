Police Nab 57 In Luanshya Riots

Police in Luanshya has arrested 57 people in Luanshya over the riots that characterized the area over suspected a ritual killing of a missing boy.

Residents ran amok following accusations that a local resident working for Workers Compensation Fund identified Geoffrey Mukanda was responsible for the disappearance of Mike Mpundu.

Mother to the missing lad, only identified as bana Mpundu brought the wrath of the entire township by alleging that Mukanda was responsible for the disappearance of her son.

The residents damaged property belonging to Mukanda setting ablaze his car and damaging his lodge.

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga said that those arrested were charged with various offences.

