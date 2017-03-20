Pres. Lungu Was Elected Fair & Square – Commonwealth

THE Commonwealth has once again put their seal of approval of the election of President Edgar Lungu by stating that the August 11 2016 elections were free and fair.

In a letter dated Saturday, 18th March, 2017, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland said that observers from the global institution passed the elections as free and fair.

Scotland said that Zambia continued being a model of peace and a trailblazer of conducting free and fair elections.

The UPND has had as part of its strategy reaching out to international organizations to screaming rigged elections.