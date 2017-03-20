UPND Brands Keith Mukata Judas Escariot; Chilanga MP Faces Opposition Wrath

The knives are out for Chilanga United Party for National Development (UPND) lawmaker Keith Mukata for having defied the party directive to shun President Edgar Lungu’s address to parliament.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema said that Mukata would be disciplined for attending President Lungu’s address.

Hichilema said the UPND had shunned the event to send a clear message that they did not recognize the victory of President Lungu in the August 11 elections.

He said that Mukata had acted in self interest and not out of love for the people of Chilanga.

“He acted in his own interest, Mukata was acting for his stomach,” he said.

“The people of Chilanga are hungry and all he can think about is about himself, we will announce what type of action we will take against him. He needs to speak for the people of Chilanga.”

Mukata came in the spotlight after having defied the party directive to attend the State of the Nation Address by President Lungu.

UPND MPs shunned the event in line with their continuous protest over the election of President Lungu.

It is the second time the UPND has walked out on President Lungu after having pulled the same stunt last year on October, 30 but later apologized on the floor of parliament.