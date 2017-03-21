SAKI Spells Out UPND As Narcissistic United Poachers

Former UPND vice president Sakwiba Sikota has labelled his former political party narcissistic alleging that they are too obsessed with themselves. Sikota, a former LAZ president made literary jest of the UPND boycott of President Lungu’s address to parliament.

BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING>

UNITED POACHERS WITH NARCISSISTIC DESIRES

(Thwarting a grand entrance)

One always, on important occasions, looks out for the grand entry. This year Lady Gaga made a grand entry at the Super Bowl halftime break. I remember in 1993 during the Super Bowl intermission performance Michael Jackson also made a grand entry by being shot through the stage floor. British boxer Amir Khan is also known for making grand entrances into the ring.

On Friday 17th March 2017 I decided to attend the first ever mid session address to Parliament that has been set up by the 2016 amendments to our National Constitution. I decided to go there as it was an innovative new procedure in our Parliament. I was sure that this would be a memorable occassion which would be marked with a grand entry.

President Lungu came into the House without the traditional drumming and singing that occurs at the ceremonial opening of parliament address. To my surprise, and quite contrary to parliamentary practice and etiquette, the PF members of Parliament broke into sloganeering when the President entered the chamber.

It seems the MP’s could not help themselves and, in total contradiction to the parliamentary rule against members of parliament only being allowed to sing on the floor of the House the national anthem when parliament is sitting, the members of parliament broke into song. One of the songs sang was that, “Nga Lungu talipoooo bonse aba niba ngwele! TWALAYI ZANDAMUNA, LELO MULEDABWA!!!”

Inspite of the sloganeering and breaking into song, I do not think that President Lungu’s entry stole the show. During my time in Parliament I have seen quite a number of grand entrances. The female members of Parliament have been particularly good at making these noticeable eye catching entrances. I remember Late Princess Mbololwa Nakatindi Wina at a ceremonial opening of Parliament causing a stir when she walked in, just a few minutes before the arrival of the President, dressed in a designer musisi with a jaw dropping headgear and lace. Almost all the members of parliament went to have pictures taken with her.

In later years at the ceremonial opening of parliament, I can recall Hon Dora Siliya on at least one occassion making a simillar grand entry. As for Honourable Sylvia Masebo, we all became accustomed to her making such belated grand entries. On one occassion she even topped it of by having the Late Honourable Willie Nsanda, who was then her deputy at the Ministry of Local Government, follow her behind carrying in her magnificent matching sequined handbag!

In Friday’s mid session presidential speech neither the President nor the female members of parliament made any grand entry. In fact the ladies were modest in their dress and did not look as if they were ladies attending the Ascot horse races.

President Lungu, if anything, made a notable grand exit. He proceeded on his way out to shake hands with each of the ministers present. I think this was but a ruse by the President and he did not really want to shake the hands of his Vice President and his ministers. I say it was a cleverly constructed ruse by the President because when he reached the last minister in line he, without hesitation, headed towards the empty seats where the UPND Members of Parliament were supposed to be.

President Lungu went past several empty chairs and proceeded to the second row where the sole UPND Member of Parliament Keith Mukata was standing. President Lungu proceeded to greet Mukata with a large smile and the two for some moments exchanged some words which everybody would have loved to eavesdropped on.

It is no surprise that President Lungu was drawn towards seeing Mukata up close since Mukata had no doubt made a grand entrance that day when he walked in ten minutes before the entrance of the President whilst everybody was already seated in wait for the President.

Indeed when Mukata made his grand entry a large number of the Members of Parliament present went to greet him and pose with him for photographs as tourists will do when they come across some magnificent game that has made a grand entrance into their sight.

The rest of the fifty seven other UPND Members of Parliament had boycotted this day’s sitting of Parliament making Mukata’s presence as noticeable as a single lone wildebeest migrating in the great East African Serengeti or local Zambian Barotse Luiwa Game Park wildebeest migrations.

Unfortunately though, like with every magnificent creation of nature, there are those led by Hedonistic Hunters who will try to exterminate the sole wildebeest making a grand migration entry as they are United Poachers with Narcissistic Desires (UPND); thus thwarting a grand entrance!