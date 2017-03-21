UPND MPs Must Stay Out Of Parley Permanently – Musukwa

Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa says opposition UPND MPs should stay away permanently from parliament as they do not recognize the people that constitute it.

Musukwa said that UPND MPs could not on one hand shun President Edgar Lungu who convened parliament and on another claim money from conducting parliamentary business.

He said that the UPND MPs were being hypocritical by whining about not recognizing President Lungu when they had taken oath to take allegiance to him through their oath of parliament.

Musukwa said that they broke parliamentary procedure and should be punished for their actions.

‘I want to urge the UPND MPs to stay away from parliament forever and stay with their leader. This sitting of parliament was opened by the President so if they do not recognize him then why do they continue to sit,” he said.

The UPND boycotted Friday’s special address to parliament by President Lungu on instruction from their party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

It is the second time the UPND has pulled that stunt after having done the same when President Lungu officially opened parliament on September 30, 2016.

The MPs later apologized to Speaker of the National Assembly promising not to pull the same act again.