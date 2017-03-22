Brebner Changala: Don’t Use Arrogance Of Numbers To Dissolve LAZ

Rights activist Brebner Changala says the call to repeal the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Act by Patriotic Front Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa is not in good faith.
Sampa has put a notice of motion to repeal CAP 31 of the Zambian Constitution so that LAZ is no longer the only body that presides over matters for lawyers in the country.
The call has been instigated by claims that LAZ has become an extension of the opposition United Party for National Development and also the cartel comprising former Post Newspapers editor Fred M’membe and his acolytes.
Changala said that the move to dissolve LAZ was in self interest by the ruling PF that wanted to kill off any opposing views in the country.
“The attempt by the PF government or the PF as a party will not be allowed, whether legally or by use of underhand methods,” Changala said.
“I urge them not to use the arrogance of numbers to repeal the LAZ Act.”
Sampa has moved a private member’s motion that seeks to dissolve the LAZ.
6 Comments
Tito
Aloba ilyauma these people they think the have come to control everything apapena mwandi tawaipule including your president your party or who so ever supporting you evil motion you think in the manner you are sitting on other voices and you think this is the same way you want to dissolve LAZ apa wapusa nga chalo cha ba wiso dare to do that
kanyanta zm
please stop this ba pf,naimwe ba zambian report fight 4 the voiceless.ichibemba chitila uushilwila mutembo wamunakwe nowakwe wine ukapokwa,meaning if you dont help you friend to fight even you when found fighting you wont be helped.pf mps think twice 4 years is not long time,mukalila lwenu.ishiku mutanda tachele mumo,,meaning not every day is a monday.watchout Ba Sampa
Ba Citizen
Please whenever you decide something for the country, don’t do it for your political party’s interest but that of the masses of this very nation. Remember that there is tomorrow. Don’t do something which you will regret having done after tomorrow.
historical
It should remain not to be removed laz for life
hummer where it hurts
There mission is to settle scores with there old time rivals hence LAZ is there great obstacle.
Cacious
Wonderful! As Zambia at large we can’t support the move of the pf to dissolve the the laz.
Pf have been known from it’s formation as pathetic fool party.
As far as am concerned I know most of the pf surppoters are now realize that they made a mistake to vote for it .
Everything as become tantamountically that never been in any operated gvn that ruled the Zambia.