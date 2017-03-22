Brebner Changala: Don’t Use Arrogance Of Numbers To Dissolve LAZ

Rights activist Brebner Changala says the call to repeal the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Act by Patriotic Front Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa is not in good faith.

Sampa has put a notice of motion to repeal CAP 31 of the Zambian Constitution so that LAZ is no longer the only body that presides over matters for lawyers in the country.

The call has been instigated by claims that LAZ has become an extension of the opposition United Party for National Development and also the cartel comprising former Post Newspapers editor Fred M’membe and his acolytes.

Changala said that the move to dissolve LAZ was in self interest by the ruling PF that wanted to kill off any opposing views in the country.

“The attempt by the PF government or the PF as a party will not be allowed, whether legally or by use of underhand methods,” Changala said.

“I urge them not to use the arrogance of numbers to repeal the LAZ Act.”

Sampa has moved a private member’s motion that seeks to dissolve the LAZ.