FAZ Rakes In K6 Million From Under-20 Gate Taking

In it’s promise to uphold transparency and accountability, the FAZ administration under Andrew Kamanga has announced it raised about K6 million from gate taking of the recently held Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Zambia Daily Mail sports desks which ironically never published anything to do with gate takings from the previous executive, carries a banner headline announcing the cash galore.

The state newspaper quotes FAZ Treasurer Rix Mweemba confirming that the figure raised from the touranment stood at K6, 372, 472 million against an expenditure of K4, 202, 400.

“We would like first of all to thank our patron and Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his support. We are humbled. The turn out by supporters was excellent. We are grateful. Without the involvement of supporters and other stakeholders the tournament would not have been a success.

“From the K6, 372, 472 million that we have raised, we are paying Zambia Police, Red Cross, Fire Brigade and many others that rendered their support towards the hosting of the tournament,” Mweemba said.

For the last eight years, gate takings were treated as a state secret by FAZ. The executive committee that administered the body the last years had been accused of sharing gate takings shortly after an international match was played.

This have dramatically changed since Andrew Kamanga was elected FAZ president. Two officials one of whom served the previous executive – vice-president Richard Kazala and Blackwell Siwale – are currently suspended pending expulsion for tampering with gate takings for the match between Zambia and Nigeria last October.