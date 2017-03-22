Former President Banda’s Office Challenges HH and The Mast on Fake News

The Office of the Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda have issued a statement today challenging false reports published by The Mast newspaper which claimed, quoting opposition figure Hakainde Hichilema, that the former head of state had traveled to Morocco for the purpose of keeping the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic out of the African Union.

The statement, which was sent to media outlets along with a copy of the invitation to Morocco by the Crans Montana Forum, seeks to set the record straight and sharply rejects HH’s claims and advises him to “check his facts” before attempting to deny the existence of a conference which attracted hundreds of delegates, including UN officials and high ranking officials from a number of countries.

The full statement follows:

The office of the Fourth Repulican President, His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, wishes to clear the air on the deliverate and hate based misinformation that has continued to be propagated and published through the Mast Newspaper and other media, against the former president and his family.

The nation might wish to know, that the office of Former President is a non-partisan constitutional office and is not allowed to participate in partisan politics. It is, therefore, with great difficulty but with a sense of duty, that it has been decided to respond to these wild allegations that have the potential to harm and are actually meant to bring harm to Mr. Banda and his family.

The nation is well aware of the long standing, malicious and hate based campaign that some media organizations and politicans have been waging against Mr. Rupiah Banda and his family, but of immediate concern, are the stories carried in teh Mast Newspaper on the 20th of March and 21st March 2017.

This office categorically denies the lies that have been ascribed to Mr. Hichilema on this score.

To begin with, the intractable Saharawi issue was not started by former President Banda. When Mr. Banda became Foreign Affairs Minister this problem was already there. It is, therefore, very difficult to see how he would ensure that Saharawi is isolated. Mr. Banda was a diplomat and cannot be the one to involve himself in divisive activities in matters that have nothing to do withhim as aperson and as a retired President.

From the outset, I would like to make it clear that Mr. Nenani Banda is not in Morocco nor has he been in Morocco ever with his father as purported by Mr. Hichilema. As a man aspiring to one day lead this country as Presdient, Mr. Hichilema should learn to check his facts before uttering anything in public.

The nation and all concerned should note that the Former President andt he business delegation are in Morocco at the invitation of the President of the Crans Montana Forum Mr. Pierre Emmanuel Quirin (a copy of the letter is hereby attached). Mr. Bada was awared the highest aware by Crans Montana Forum in 2012 after he had left office and was being unjustly persecuted.

The Crans Montana Forum is a sumitt of world leaders, covering important issues in business, civil and human rights, world peace, climate change, arts, gender, youth and governance issues. The forum attracts decisionmakers and opinion leaders at the highest levels in the world and this year has been no exception as among those in attendance are The Undersecretary General of the United Nations, the world civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, President of the Nigerian Senate His Excellency Mr. Bukola Sarak, Moustapha Cisse’Lo’ The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, world-famous musicians Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Salif Keita are among the world class musical artists who are participating.

I wish to advise Mr Hichilema not to drag Mr. Banda, his family, and the high office of the Former Republican President into his undignified political exchanges, simply because of his failure to get into State House.

Mr. Hichilema is enjoined in earnest, not to continue, with his devious and toxic brand of politics if he is ever to get to lead the wonderful people of Zambia as president.

His Excellency Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda is a well respected diplomat and statesman having won many friends for Zambia and himself over the years as a true pan-Africanist, bridge builder, and freedom fighter. He has championed many causes on behalf of oppressed peoples all over the world including; jointly presenting the case for the People’s Republic of China to take up its rightful seat in the Security Council of the United Nations, finally culminating with his administering Namibia during its transition to independence. It is time we Zambians, including Mr. Hichilema, learnt to respect and appreciate one another, and try to live in unity and harmony.

Issued by:

Chibeza Mfuni

Deputy Administrative Assistant