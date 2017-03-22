Matibini Defers Ruling On Absentee UPND MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini got caught up in crossfire as the PF and UPND Members of Parliament sized each other with a flurry of points of orders.
Kanchibiya MP Martin Malama rose on a point or order urging the Speaker to act on UPND MPs that had shunned President Edgar Lungu’s speech last Friday.
Malama’s call for the Speaker to punish UPND MPs was backed by his counterparts from the PF who also stoked the fires with Jean Kapata, Stephen Kampyongo and Makebi Zulu also adding up to the call.
In his ruling Matibini ruled that he had referred the matter of the committee on parliamentary privileges.
The atmosphere at parliament was charged being the first sitting since the UPND absconded sitting last Friday with the PF having warned that they would hound out the opposition MPs.
In fighting back Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu, wondered why the PF MPs were allowed to sing political songs in parliament when President Lungu addressed parliament.
Mwiimbu said that it was against the rules of parliament to sing political songs on the floor of parliament except the national anthem.
Matibini reserved ruling on the matter.
The UPND shunned President Lungu’s address to parliament on grounds that they do not recognize his election victory.
It was the second time they were pulling the stunt after having done the same on September 30 2016.
5 Comments
jhimbhol
The worst Parliament ever, no order, no protection wen someone is on the flo, awe mwandi
Tito
When people know what they are doing they don’t get scared by the noise coming from parasites look if what happened at Parliament building was out of order the speaker being the chief presiding officer of all the business in the house he was able to make a ruling yesterday there and then when points of orders were raised now for he has understood the etequet and decorum at which Parliament operates he reserved the ruling and referred it to committee for scrutiny so now you people who are just to make noise when ever an issue arise there is nothing you can know apart from praising unfunctional government first you must know how particular matters are handled and unlike just create what is not supposed to be created so follow the issue closely and maybe you can learn something out of it not ubu ubukopo muletulanga ba PF that’s why ifyakwikatila pakati fyalyafya Ala bane isukulu lisuma you must learn so that you know how matters are dealt and not ukubosafye
hummer where it hurts
Ahhaaa !… This time you will deffinatly need a Boxing Ring in this Tom and Jerry theatre.Tom how can you sing your traditional song in this house, and you Jerry why are you not observing the ethic of the house?as the head of the house I challenge you two in the ring size each other.
Cacious
I think all pf MPs should realized that all what they do to the colleagues they will all come around to them aswel I’ve been hearing in today’s Parliament all what was talked about by the pf was violent,
Luck enough the law abide people upnd MPs never said anything contrary to what was brought by Mr matibin
I thank the speaker of the national Assembly in today’s ruling in Parliament.
He tried by all means to shut pf thugs who were about to start fight in Parliament by threw the provocative words on upnd MPs.
Jack
I will wait for speak to dissused