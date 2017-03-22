Matibini Defers Ruling On Absentee UPND MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini got caught up in crossfire as the PF and UPND Members of Parliament sized each other with a flurry of points of orders.

Kanchibiya MP Martin Malama rose on a point or order urging the Speaker to act on UPND MPs that had shunned President Edgar Lungu’s speech last Friday.

Malama’s call for the Speaker to punish UPND MPs was backed by his counterparts from the PF who also stoked the fires with Jean Kapata, Stephen Kampyongo and Makebi Zulu also adding up to the call.

In his ruling Matibini ruled that he had referred the matter of the committee on parliamentary privileges.

The atmosphere at parliament was charged being the first sitting since the UPND absconded sitting last Friday with the PF having warned that they would hound out the opposition MPs.

In fighting back Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu, wondered why the PF MPs were allowed to sing political songs in parliament when President Lungu addressed parliament.

Mwiimbu said that it was against the rules of parliament to sing political songs on the floor of parliament except the national anthem.

Matibini reserved ruling on the matter.

The UPND shunned President Lungu’s address to parliament on grounds that they do not recognize his election victory.

It was the second time they were pulling the stunt after having done the same on September 30 2016.