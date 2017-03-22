Murder Of Airforce Official At Hands Of Police Draws National Attention

The murder of Zambia Air Force flight sergeant Nchimunya Choongwa has attracted an inter-ministerial defence inquiry.

Choongwa was over the weekend murdered at the hands of police officers whilst in detention at Woodlands Police station.

The deceased alleged picked up a quarrel with a police officer after he bumped into his (police officer) car at a night spot in Woodlands whilst pulling out.

Whilst attempting to resolve the matter, the yet to be identified police officer mobilized his colleagues at Woodlands Police station who bundled the ZAF office to the police station and allegedly beat him up before dumping him in the police cell where he died from excessive bleeding.

An inquiry has been opened with Defence Minister Davies Chama and his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo holding a joint briefing to launch an inquiry.

Chama said that there would be no sacred cows in the matter with the relatives and nation made aware of the outcome.

So far the police attempt to lump the murder on the inmates has backfired in the light of fresh information that alleges that it was the law enforcement officers that brutally murdered the deceased ZAF officer.