Young Journalist Costa Mwansa Unveils Diamond TV

Enterprising youthful journalist Costa Mwansa has announceD the launch of Diamond TV, formerly Mobi Television, where he assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Mwansa, the vibrant television personality who has recently risen to prominence following his successful The Assignment television program at Muvi TV, says Diamond is set to re-invent the broadcasting industry in the country.
The former Muvi TV General Manager and is also Presidential Debates presenter says Diamond recognizes that creative content is king of television.
The channel has since gone on Go TV Platform where it can be accessed on Channel 99.
BELOW IS COSTA MWANSA’S STATEMENT
“I am proud to announce the launch of the Diamond TV programming on Channel 99 on the Go TV Platform as well as on analogue within Lusaka and the surrounding areas.
As diamond TV we understand the huge demand for information and quality content in today’s digital space.
That is why for us we recognize that “Creative content is king” and that is what we bring to the fore.
Television Re-invented seen as a very ambitious statement but very opportune with the dynamics that technology and internet bring about.
The way that the world consumes information today is fast changing and this is why as Diamond TV we are set to penetrate and stamp our authority into the digital space of media and break traditional barriers’ of doing business.
It’s about forward and futuristic thinking.
Take time to enjoy our diverse programming and visit our social media pages. #Twafichinja“
COSTA MWANSA – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – DIAMOND TV
15 Comments
hummer where it hurts
Let’s hope you will keep your ethics and never bend to hallucinating politicians.
Shanabwato Nduba
We look forward to widening of your broadcasting footprint countrywide , We also expect alot of local content that is diverse
Tito
I personally I don’t doubt your ablebility to move a mile in every thing you touch to create more entertaining platforms so that you achieve more you will make a lot of people to access your programming and as well participate more from me and other people we say congratulations jelousy down
Native
Clarification please. When Costa says “I am proud to announce”, does he own the old Mobi venture or is just an employee of this now diamond branded tv business?
Cuthbert
Keep it my man u r an inspiration to me
Bryant Gates
Big up Costa,im proud of you.im deeply touched for ur passionate desire too se to it that media industry flourishes in our country.hoping for better programming to come on our way as viewers. Onve again big up brother man.
Zambian Citizen
I was wondering why I was not seeing Costa. What was the reason of leaving Muvi Tv? I hope to watch the content of your channel but you have left a very big vacancy at Muvi Tv. Anyway, it’s good that you have not fallen but instead have risen. Good luck man!
Zambian Citizen (Ba Citizen)
lasford chibinga
Comment personally I believe that you wil bring more good in that TV station and more important don’t forget that interview program
Andrew Mwiba
Way to go Mr Costa Mwansa. Take with you the zeal you had at Muvi TV and the sky won’t be the limit.
Mwa
Comment Congrates men
Leonard
Well done, but cover sports so much
maid in Manhattan
Are we have live news like BBC
I•Kay Suave a•k•a Gaffer The Amiable Love💖 Doc Jr
At least Zambia is 👉partially👈 developing in terms of technology
merger master
Well done, hope you will recreate the “assignment” program on your TV station. We are tired of the un interractive Sunday interview on znbc.