Young Journalist Costa Mwansa Unveils Diamond TV

Enterprising youthful journalist Costa Mwansa has announceD the launch of Diamond TV, formerly Mobi Television, where he assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Mwansa, the vibrant television personality who has recently risen to prominence following his successful The Assignment television program at Muvi TV, says Diamond is set to re-invent the broadcasting industry in the country.

The former Muvi TV General Manager and is also Presidential Debates presenter says Diamond recognizes that creative content is king of television.

The channel has since gone on Go TV Platform where it can be accessed on Channel 99.

BELOW IS COSTA MWANSA’S STATEMENT

“I am proud to announce the launch of the Diamond TV programming on Channel 99 on the Go TV Platform as well as on analogue within Lusaka and the surrounding areas.

As diamond TV we understand the huge demand for information and quality content in today’s digital space.

That is why for us we recognize that “Creative content is king” and that is what we bring to the fore.

Television Re-invented seen as a very ambitious statement but very opportune with the dynamics that technology and internet bring about.

The way that the world consumes information today is fast changing and this is why as Diamond TV we are set to penetrate and stamp our authority into the digital space of media and break traditional barriers’ of doing business.

It’s about forward and futuristic thinking.

Take time to enjoy our diverse programming and visit our social media pages. #Twafichinja“

COSTA MWANSA – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – DIAMOND TV