Zambia Settles For Zimbabwe In FIFA Day Friendly

Zambia has now opted to play Zimbabwe in an international friendly match on March 26 in Harare after the proposed game against Tanzania fell through.

The Chipolopolo were scheduled to play the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Friday in the first match and Sunday in the second fixture in Dar es Salaam during the Fifa international window.

Faz General Secretary Ponga Liwewe confirmed to Fazfootball.com that the team summoned by coach Wedson Nyirenda remains unchanged.

Nyirenda has called 28 players for Sunday’s match away in Harare with two foreign-based players who are Emmanuel Mayuka and Kennedy Mweene.

The team is camped at the Intercontinental Hotel and is expected to have its first full training session on Wednesday morning.

Nyirenda is preparing the team for the African Nations Championship against Swaziland in July while also having an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations engagement against Mozambique in June.

FULL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda (Zesco United), Racha Kola (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns/South Africa)

DEFENDERS

Taonga Bwembya (Zanaco), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Napsa (Stars), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), George Chilufya (Zanaco)

MIDFIELDERS: Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga (all Zesco United), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dyanmos), Kelvin Mubanga , Fwayo Tembo (both Power Dynamos), Justin Banda (Napsa Stars), Mwila Phiri (Choma Eagles), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Mukubanga Siambombe (Zamcoal Diggers)

STRIKERS: Jackson Mwanza (Zesco United), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana) and Emmanuel Mayuka (Zamalek/Egypt)