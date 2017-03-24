Given Lubinda Says Government To ‘Waste’ K2 Million On ICC Consultation Process

Government has launched a consultative process which will lead to Zambia coming up with a position on whether to leave or remain a member of the International Criminal Court(ICC).

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said that 2 million Kwacha has been allocated to the process which will be conducted in 30 districts across the country.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Lubinda said citizens will be required to make their submissions to a team from the Ministry of justice.

Lubinda said that President Edgar Lungu respected the constitution and that sovereign authority vests in the people of Zambia.

Lubinda has further appealed to the media to help sensitise people on the consultative process which starts next week Monday.

He said the consultative process will culminate in a report for cabinet to make a decision.

And Government has assured the nation that it will not influence the countrywide consultations on whether Zambia should leave the International Criminal Court or not.

Lubinda said that was the reason why Cabinet has not come up with a position on whether Zambia should leave the ICC or not.

Lubinda said that government does not want the consultations to be a partisan issue, but a process which reflects the wishes of the Zambian people.

Lubinda also said that the ruling Patriotic Front equally does not have a position on the matter and will not engage in any campaigns for or against Zambia’s membership of the ICC.

Asked whether government has reflected on the consequences of Zambia leaving the ICC, Mr. Lubinda told journalists that government does not want to get involved in discussing the matter, before adding that government desires that Zambian citizens discuss this matter on their own. Zambia became a member of the ICC in 2002.