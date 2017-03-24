Kazala Dishing Out Millions To Attract FIFA Ban

Disgraced Chingola thief Richard Kazala is currently dishing out millions of kwacha to FAZ coucillors who are arring in Lusaka to attend tomorrow’s Annual General Meeting at which a new constitution is expected to be enacted.

Kazala, who is suspended for stealing K150, 000 from ticket sales, has instructed Councillors to reject the draft constitution because in his wisdom FAZ had no funds to implement its recommendations.

The former lawmaker who was suspended alongside committee member Blackwell Siwale has issue for expulsion also expected to come up for discussion tomorrow.

Kazala and his team have coined the slogan Save KS and reject statutes ahead of the AGM. The former sports deputy minister has also funded the impeachment of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

“There is serious cash flying around. These people mean business and they are not sleeping. Right now they are diverting people from lodges so that they can strategize,” a source tells Zambia Reports.

“For example, councillors from Northern Province are being diverted from going to Ndeke Hotel to Heroes Lodge near Mandevu. This corruption by Mr Kazala should be stopped.”

Zambia risks being banned from all international engagements in football if councillors fail to pass the constitution tomorrow as being advocated by Kazala.