Linda Kasonde Denies UPND Link

Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Linda Kasonde says she has no relationship with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Kasonde said that no one was controlling LAZ as alleged by some sections of society.

Featuring on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Kasonde said that LAZ had sometimes criticized the opposition but the sentiments had not been headlined in the local press.

LAZ has been accused of being pro opposition with Kasonde branded a UPND sympathizer.

Kasonde said that the LAZ Council comprised of 16 members that could never be remote controlled by an individual or institution.

“The other day someone was telling me that I used to work for HH. I just laughed because it is not true. I have no relationship with HH,” she said.

Kasonde said that she had no political agenda but merely championing the wishes of the Zambian people.

“Since April last year when we came into office we have issued four different statements defending the judiciary and in those statements we have condemned attacks by the PF and the UPND,” she said.

“We have criticized the UPND but just maybe that does not make as many headlines.”

She added: “Perceptions are very powerful, sometimes even when you follow the law people look at personalities and not principles.”

The LAZ president said that LAZ could not champion the cause of individuals as alleged by its critics that it had started championing the agenda of the Fred M’membe headed cartel.

“Nobody is controlling LAZ, there are 16 of us and we are all from different backgrounds and it is not possible that we can be controlled by an individual,” she said.

Kasonde said that the fact that people were talking about LAZ meant that there was something the organization was doing right.

She said that the country had become polarized such that even innocently critical thoughts were deemed to be opposition.

On the chaotic scenes in parliament instigated by the UPND boycott, Kasonde condemned the behaviour by the opposition members.

She said that their boycott was a breach of the constitution.

On the summoning of lawyers deemed to have been calling for the repeal of the LAZ Act, Kasonde said that their disciplinary cases had nothing to do with being critical against the association.

Kasonde said that she was confident that LAZ would not be desecrated under her watch.