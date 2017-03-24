Mayuka Out Of Zim Friendly

Emmanuel Mayuka has been ruled out of the international friendly match against Zimbabwe due to logistical challenges.

Chipolopolo Coach Wedson Nyirenda had recalled the Zamalek striker for Sunday’s match but the 2012 Golden Boot winner could not travel as he had to travel back to his base in Egypt after his side faced Nigerian side Enugu Rangers in the CAF Champions League.

Mayuka’s withdrawal leaves out Mamelodi Sundowns goalie Kennedy Mweene as the only foreign based player in the team that Nyirenda is using to prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tie against Swaziland in July.

Zambia also has an Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Mozambique in June.

“Mayuka could not be with the team because for this game at the time we called him his team had a game in Nigeria and he had to go back to Egypt and then the business of re-connecting so we excused him,” said Nyirenda.

Meanwhile the team is expected to leave for Harare this afternoon where they will set up camp for Sunday’s match.

FULL TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda (Zesco United) Racha Kola (Zanaco) Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos) Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DEFENDERS: Taonga Bwembya (Zanaco), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Napsa (Stars), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), George Chilufya (Zanaco)

MIDFIELDERS: Mischeck Chaila, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga (all Zesco United), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dyanmos), Kelvin Mubanga , Fwayo Tembo (both Power Dynamos), Justin Banda (Napsa Stars), Mwila Phiri (Choma Eagles), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Mukubanga Siambombe (Zamcoal Diggers)

STRIKERS: Jackson Mwanza (Zesco United), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana)