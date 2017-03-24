No Fatalities In Power Tool Bus, Fuel Tanker Crash

The Zambia Road Agency says there is no fatalities recorded in this morning’s crash involving a Power Tools passenger bus and fuel tanker on the Lusaka-Kabwe Rd.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

NO FATALITIES RECORDED IN THE POWER TOOLS BUS, FUEL TANKER ACCIDENT

KABWE, 24 MARCH 2017 – No fatalities have been recorded in the road accident involving a Power Tools bus and a fuel tanker which happened today along the Great North road.

The accident happened at a place called Prospects around 11:40 hours.

The accident occurred after the driver of the fuel tanker ACV 8404 belonging to Mohab transporters heading south direction overtook several vehicles and misjudged the speed and distance of the oncoming Power Tools bus registration number ADD5736.

The drivers of the two vehicles, in trying to avoid a collision, decided to go off road culminating in the tanker overturning and catching fire with the bus having minor damages which resulted in two passengers and the driver sustaining minor injuries. The injured have since been rushed to Kabwe general hospital and are in a stable condition.

The Agency wish to urge all motorists to follow speed limits, exercise maximum patience and caution on the road to avoid such accidents.

Issued by:

Frederick Mubanga

Head – Public Relations