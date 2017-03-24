Sports Minister Urges FAZ Council To Approve New Statutes

Sports Moses Mawere has urged Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- delegates to tomorrow’s Annual General Meeting to put national interest ahead of self by approving the new statutes.

He says this should be done for the benefit of football in the country.

Mawere says the FAZ councillors should realize that failure to adopt the changes in the FAZ draft constitution will cost the whole country if FIFA decides to ban Zambia.

FIFA has given FAZ March 31, 2017, as deadline to ensure the constitution is amended to conform to the FIFA requirements or face a ban from all CAF and FIFA organized competitions.

Some officials are de-campagning the constitution which will give FAZ a national character for the first time since organized football was introduced in the country.