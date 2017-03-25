Dynamos To Host Four Nations Tournament

Lusaka Dynamos will host a four club tournament to prepare for the 2017 soccer season.

Napsa Stars, Green Buffaloes and Red Arrows will take part in the competition next week.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT FROM DYNAMOS CEO SIMATAA SIMATAA

PRESS RELEASE

25th March, 2017.

Lusaka Dynamos football club has organised a four club invitational tournament as preparations for the 2017 season intensify.

Dubbed as the ‘Lusaka Dynamos Four Club Invitational Tournament’, the competition will take place from Tuesday to Thursday next week at the Heroes Stadium.

Club’s Chief Executive Officer Simataa Simataa disclosed the tournament will feature super division sides Green Buffaloes, Napsa Stars, Red Arrows and the hosts.

“This tournament is very important because all participating clubs will have an opportunity to gauge themselves against some of their opponents once the league starts,” he said.

“It will provide an opportunity for the coaches to see some strengths and weakness of their respective teams before the league commences.”

Simataa said there will be two games each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

He said though the tournament was currently not sponsored, business houses are free to get on board for sponsorship packages.

Entry will be free.

Fixtures

TUESDAY, March 28th

13:00 hours: LUSAKA DYNAMOS FC VS GREEN BUFFALOES

15:00 hours: NAPSA STARS VS RED ARROWS

WEDNESDAY, March 29th

13:00 hours: NAPSA STARS VS LUSAKA DYNAMOS

15:00 hours: RED ARROWS VS GREEN BUFFALOES

THURSDAY , March 30th

13:00 hours: GREEN BUFFALOES VS NAPSA STARS

15:00 hours: LUSAKA DYNAMOS VS RED ARROWS

For and on behalf of Lusaka Dynamos Football Club,

Simataa Simataa