FAZ Adopts New Constitution

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Council has unanimously adopted a new constitution at this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the New Government Complex on Saturday, March 25.

The FAZ Council passed the legislation by 309 votes from 320.

A minimum of 240 votes were required for the new constitution to be passed. The new constitution becomes effective immediately after the 2017 annual general meeting

The FAZ Council, cognizant of FIFA’s directive that FAZ would be suspended if a new constitution was not adopted by March 31, agreed to the text in the new constitution in a yes or no vote by show of hands.

The new constitution has restructured the composition of the FAZ executive which will now be drawn from all 10 provinces.

According to the new constitution, the Super Division will have 20 teams. The composition of the FAZ council will now have 130 delegates 90 of whom form the Electoral College.