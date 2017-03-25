FAZ Council Expels Kazala and Siwale

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Council has expelled hitherto vice president Richard Kazala and FAZ Executive Committee Member Blackwell Siwale following a voting process at the 2017 Annual General Meeting held at the New Government Complex on Saturday, March 25.

Their expulsion was not immediate as it came after their suspension was confirmed via a simple majority voting process in which 257 out of 278 votes were in favour of the suspension.

The expulsion vote was passed by 264 votes out of 284.

Kazala and Siwale have been on suspension since October 2016 when they dipped their fingers into public coffers.

The duo under declared proceeds from ticket sales by K150, 000.