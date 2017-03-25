FAZ Council Meets To Adopt Constitution As Councillors Show Eager To Give Football New Look

The FAZ council will converge in Lusaka this morning with the adoption of the new constitution top on the agenda.

Another issue expected to be tabled is the suspension of FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale.

FIFA had issued a directive for FAZ to revise its statutes to conform to international standards. Chief in the revision was the composition of the FAZ council and Electoral College.

The revised draft constitution to be tabled for approval today has since tackled all the issues raised by FIFA and proposed a new look executive which will give management of football a national character.

Article 21 provides for the recognition of lower league teams by stating, “The Council is composed of 130 delegates and 90 votes…”

Subsequent parts of Article 21 distribute the voting allocation to all members of FAZ members with division 2 and 3 teams now represented by respective regions and are allocated 40 out of the total 90 votes available in the new Electoral College.

As well as Super Divisions teams, Division One teams will have 20 votes while the remaining 10 will be shared among the women’s league, referees, coaches, higher education, schools, futsal and beach soccer and the association representing players.

Article 32 has increased the number of elected executive committee members to 13 from the current 9. Only three positions – president, vice-president & female member – will be contested at national level with the other 10 decided at regional level giving the FAZ ExCO a national character as each province will elect one official to sit on the board.

For the first time, the FAZ executive will be represented by individuals outside the line of rail. History shows that majority of ExCo members have been drawn from Lusaka and Copperbelt when the country has 10 provinces.

All aspiring committee members will need a minimum of five years as FAZ members at club level to qualify for election. FAZ has since increased the number of judicial bodies to four and are distributed as Disciplinary, Ethics, Arbitration and Appeals Committee.

There are also attempts to impeach FAZ president Andrew Kamanga but the motion does not have strong ground to warrant debate. It’s the suspension and possible expulsion of Kazala and Siwale that may also be topical.