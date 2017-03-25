Police May Arrest Kazala, Siwale For Theft; State House Cautions Kaizer Zulu Against Meddling In Football

Police may arrest suspended FAZ vice-president Richard Kazala and his accomplice Blackwell Siwale for theft of public funds if the FAZ Council fails to discipline the erring officials at today’s Annual General Meeting set for Government Complex.

And President Edgar Lungu has issued stern warning to his political advisor Kaizer Zulu, who Kazala and Siwale have been claiming has their back after they were suspended for stealing K150, 000.

State House sources tell Zambia Reports that the Zambia Police was reluctant to arrest the two officials in the initial stages because they were assured that the matter was football related and could be disposed of by the FAZ Council.

However, there are reports that Kazala and Siwale have heavily bribed councillors to survive expulsion at today’s AGM.

Police sources have warned that if the FAZ council fails to deal with the matter, law enforcement agents will move in and arrest for criminal prosecution.

“The police have already done preliminary investigations but there were assurances that this was a football matter which will be dealt with at the council. If the reports we are getting are true, we will be left with no option but to move in and help the football people clean their house,” the source said. “The only way you can reconcile with someone who has deprived the public is by making them pay back what is not due to them.”

The sources say police preliminary investigations have shown that public funds were stolen by the named officials.

“This is a matter of public interest but because FAZ had instituted its own internal disciplinary procedures, police did not want to duplicate those investigations. If those investigations and disciplinary procedure does not yield anything, we will be left with no choice but to move in,” the source added.

The police source says command expects councillors to do the right thing and safe guard the integrity of football.

“If they fail to clean their own house, we will help them clean it. We respect their internal procedure and have waited knowing they are mature to make right decisions, but if they fail they may need help and it is readily available,” the source explained.

And a senior official at State House says President Lungu has received a full briefing about the happenings at Football House including suggestions that Kazala and Siwale are backed by his political advisor Kaizer Zulu.

“The boss has warned KZ. He is not happy that his closest confidant is always on the wrong side of public discourse. It may just be a matter of time,” the source said.

Kazala and Siwale have allegedly been telling FAZ councillors they have the backing of State House and therefore can’t be expelled from football.

Last night Kazala and Siwale dished out money to councillors in the form of transport refunds, accommodation and general upkeep urging them to reject the adoption of the new FAZ constitution as per FIFA directive and push for what they claim is reconciliation if their motion to impeach FAZ president Andrew Kamanga flops.

In October last years, Kazala and Siwale infamously dipped their fingers in the till by under declaring a K1, 650, 000 that was paid in cash by State House for match tickets for the Zambia versus Nigeria match.

They declared K1, 500, 000 pocketing the difference prompting Kamanga to invoke constitutional provisions that gives him authority to institute disciplinary measures.

Both Kazala and Siwale have never denied pocketing the money.