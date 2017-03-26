Opinion: Special Salute To FAZ Councillors; Money Can Buy A Few Souls, But Not Everything Or Everyone

Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Ndanga Kamanga may not know it. But he has provided a text book case of “when God says yes, nobody can say no.”

Admittedly this sounds a lot like the hogwash that some con Pentecostal evangelists churn out every other day.

But the Kamanga story has been one for text book lessons in years to come. The more emotional would term it a legendary feat. Kamanga has repeatedly preached the gospel of transparency and accountability, but the crowd more used to the culture of thieving have dismissed him as a dreamer.

Kamanga has often, even a little too monotonously chanted the transparency card but few have been listening.

So drunk was everyone with a certain legend that even when there was massive plunder of football resources [in fact national resources] nobody cared hence Kamanga’s gospel of transparency seemed something out of space.

Kamanga’s ascendancy to power was a victory to transparency and 12 months later the business magnate’s against all odds tale is still updating itself.

It is a tale that should give any believer in success that no barrier is insurmountable to achieve success. It is a template that should be used in years to come that no matter how much evil seems to triumph, the truth will always prevail.

The matter of the constitution has always been an inevitable outcome but the brethren went to town scandalizing Kamanga as if he had been the initiator of the process. In the end the councillors saw the light and passed the constitution seven years after it had been initiated.

Kamanga had tried hard to win over his vice president Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale. Kamanga humbled himself on numerous occasions and followed Kazala to his Chingola base where he enjoys a cult like status, but they just refused to work with him. They portrayed him as an inferior human; a minority FAZ president so they chanted.

So ungrateful were Kazala and Siwale that even when Kamanga gave his deputy the right to be in charge of the first international match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium when Zambia played Guinea at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, the Chingola based football administrator still went out of his way to fight the FAZ president.

Kamanga, in his calm personality extended several olive branches to Kazala. Alas, the former sports minister thought money can buy anything, and anyone. Siwale was made delegation leader to the Zambian versus Guinea match, but sill saw it fit as the man the triggered the pontoon gate scandal, not that it was worthy any praise.

These are people Kamanga spent the last 12 years pampering that they could see the light that he is the man in charge of the game, but they opted to fight him pledging their loyalty to outside forces whose common denominator was thieving.

The duo could not stand the fact that it is possible to serve the game without personally benefiting at the expense of the greater good. They were permanently wedded to stealing. But the councillors saw beyond their schemes. FAZ councillors saw beyond the money they were splashing even on the eve of the Annual General Meeting.

Once the councillors had their eyes open that the reality of the schemes that had been going on in the background to oust Kamanga were but a vehicle to assume power for self-aggrandizement, there could only have been one outcome. For 12 months, Kamanga has barely slept. They have held him hostage as if to suggest he owes the presidency to them and their dirty money.

Yet, FAZ councillors had the last voice. These are men who showns you can buy a few souls, but our country still has gallant leaders who believe in the values and morals of life. We congratulate all the FAZ councillors for working extremely hard to stop the catastrophe a few individuals wanted to plunge our football in. We salute Kamanga’s team for a job well done.

Yes, it was the day football won. Maybe Kamanga may just be that special one the Zambian game has been waiting for. It’s now back to football; the game has won and its about time to develop it.