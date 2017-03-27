Chipenzi Labels Consultation on ICC Withdrawal a Mockery

The debate on whether Zambia should ditch the International Criminal Court (ICC) or not has taken centre stage after President Edgar Lungu opened up the possibility albeit after consultation. Political activist MacDonald Chipenzi reckons the country should not even consider the matter and has put through his case.

Below is his presentation:

CONSULTATION TO WHETHER WITHDRAW ZAMBIA OR NOT FROM BEING MEMBER STATE OF THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT (ICC)

Finally, the day we have been waiting has come. The day when govt decides to make mock consultations on whether to remain or come out of the ICC.

The govt’s determination to withdraw from the ICC is now clearer than ever before. Though the govt has “claimed” neutrality in this matter, it is far from being true. Haste of conducting these consultation in only less than 1/3 of districts tells you that the devil is in the detail of a story.

This is so because reports are already emerging in other parts of country govt and ruling party officials urging people to unite and move away from the ICC.

Regardless, as earlier stated in one of my postings, the country does not need to move away from being a member party to the ICC because it is neither a suspect or suffered the wrath of the ICC’s prosecution before. It may be a potential client in the distant future if our leaders continue to misbehave but that does not warrant us to rush.

Now that govt is starting its consultations today in various selected districts with the aim of meeting the deadline set by the African Union at its last Heads of State Summit, i urge all Zambians to VOTE FOR REMAINING IN THE ICC AND REJECT THE DESIRE BY ANYONE TO LEAVE THE ICC.

Reasons being that ICC is our only shield against misbehaving leaders now and in future. Let us protect ourselves from being abused and our rights violated.

Say “NO” to withdraw from the ICC and “YES” to remaining member of the ICC. Reason: It is our only shield, guard against political leaders’ abusing citizens and violating our rights.

I URGE U ALL WELL-MEANING CITIZENS TO TURN UP IN LARGE NUMBERS AND MAKE IT CLEARER TO THOSE RUNNING AWAY FROM THEIR EVIL SHADOWS THAT ICC IS HEAR TO STAY IN ZAMBIA.