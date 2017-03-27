Hichilema, GBM Dates Press

Opposition UPND top brass led by president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba will address a press briefing tomorrow at 9:30.

The duo are set to address various issues including their MPs’ continued boycott of Pres. Edgar Lungu’s presence at Parliament.

Hichilema and GBM will also call on the resignation of the Zambia Police command over the killing of the ZAF officer and an attempt by an inebriated cop to shoot UPND senior lawmaker Garry Nkombo.

The two will also tackle various issues including an announcement by justice minister Given Lubinda that Zambia is consulting the process of withdrawing its membership from the International Criminal Court.

