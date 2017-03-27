PF Media Shows Support For ‘Trigger-Drunk’ Cop

A Patriotic Front media platform has shown support for the widely condemned police officer captured in a video threatening to pull the trigger on Mazabuka member of parliament Garry Nkombo.

Nkombo was with his wife at a filling station where he was refueling his vehicle when the cop would could barely stand as he held a machine gun demanding to search the lawmaker’s vehicle.

A Facebook post published by the PF Media team suggests the officer was within his dutiful rights to search Nkombo’s vehicle.

The quote from a Zambian piece of legislation states,

“Any Police Officer may stop any vessel, aircraft or vehicle in or upon which there shall be reason to suspect that anything stolen or unlawfully obtained may be found and also any person who maybe reasonably suspected of having in his possession or conveying in any manner anything stolen or unlawfullly obtained, and may seize any such thing.”