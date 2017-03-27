A Patriotic Front media platform has shown support for the widely condemned police officer captured in a video threatening to pull the trigger on Mazabuka member of parliament Garry Nkombo.
Nkombo was with his wife at a filling station where he was refueling his vehicle when the cop would could barely stand as he held a machine gun demanding to search the lawmaker’s vehicle.
A Facebook post published by the PF Media team suggests the officer was within his dutiful rights to search Nkombo’s vehicle.
The quote from a Zambian piece of legislation states,
“Any Police Officer may stop any vessel, aircraft or vehicle in or upon which there shall be reason to suspect that anything stolen or unlawfully obtained may be found and also any person who maybe reasonably suspected of having in his possession or conveying in any manner anything stolen or unlawfullly obtained, and may seize any such thing.”
One Response to “PF Media Shows Support For ‘Trigger-Drunk’ Cop”
Chichi
I expected such support from a drunkard party. What else will you expect from this under-performing governing party? Nonsense and alcohol. They are as drunk and their leader. All institutions have collapsed under the nose of PF. The scripture says, a nation whose leaders are drunkards is a cursed nation. This is a case with Zambia. Am glad I dont live in such a rotten society. W cant tolerate such rubbish in Scotland. In fact it’s a case to be born black. Black represents failure, hopeless and evil. Anything associated with black is negative: black market, black magic, black Christmas, black Friday etc.