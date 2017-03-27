Pres. Lungu Puts Isoka MP On The Spot, “If You Don’t Deliver, Kuya Bebele”

President Edgar Lungu this morning sent the crowd that gathered to listen to him at the Market in Isoka into a joyous frenzy when he called out area Member of Parliament and Muchinga Province Minister Hon. Malozo Sichone to a question and answer session on the podium.

The President, who thanked the people of Isoka for their vote in the August 2016 General elections, asked Malozo Sichone to explain how far he had gone in ensuring that the promises that had been made to them pre-election period were being fulfilled.

“The first thing I am here to do is to thank you the people of ISOKA for voting for me and the Patriotic Front in one peace. Secondly I want to tell you that we will deliver all the things that we promised you when we came to ask for your vote, ” President Lungu said.

The Head of State told Hon. Sichone to explain to the people how far the construction of the feeder roads had gone.

He further wanted to know how far the construction of the markets including health posts and schools had reached stating that when he returned to the area, he expected all the projects to be completed failure to which he would relieve the Minister of his Ministerial duties to allow him focus on serving his constituents.

“The era of Am Busy that Ministers used to practice is long gone . If you are a Minister and can’t manage to juggle between your ministerial position and your parliamentary obligations to your constituency, then Kuya bebele .” The President said amidst outbursts of laughter from the crowd.

And Hon. Sichone explained that the works on the roads were underway and would soon be completed. He also stated that the delay in the completion of the Market project was due to the rains and promised that as soon as the rains finished, the market as well as the health posts would would be completed .

The President told the elated crowd and the Member of Parliament that he would come back to the era in a year and a half in which time , he expected the promised projects to have been completed without fail.